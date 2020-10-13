How covid-19 amplified the anti-vaccine movement

During the first day of questioning in Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, she told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she has made “no commitment” to the White House or senators on how she would rule on major cases on the Affordable Care Act, abortion and election disputes. Amber Phillips breaks down how Barrett says she would view her role on the court.
The pandemic is amplifying the U.S. anti-vaccine movement — and globalizing it. Foreign affairs reporter Emily Rauhala explains how the movement has weaponized legitimate fears that the vaccine might be rushed, and has leveraged those to further an anti-science agenda.
We’ve been taking your questions about voting this year, and how it will be different because of the pandemic. If you have more questions check out The Washington Post’s guide: How to vote in your state in 2020. And if you want to know exactly when mail-in ballots are processed in your state, here’s a guide to that.
More than a week after we learned the president was sick with covid-19, we still don’t know much more than that. Washington Post podcast Can He Do That? looked at why that matters.
Opening statements in the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. How Barrett was involved in litigating the 2000 presidential election. And the political battle that led Oregon to vote by mail.
Monday, October 12, 2020