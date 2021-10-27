The mystery of Manchin’s motivations

Facebook
How did a loaded gun end up on a movie set?
How did a loaded gun end up on a movie set?

As new details emerge about the shooting on the “Rust” movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, we talk to reporter Sonia Rao about how Hollywood is rethinking firearms on sets.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
How did a loaded gun end up on a movie set?
How did a loaded gun end up on a movie set?A photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is displayed during a vigil in her honor in Albuquerque, N.M. Hutchins was fatally shot Oct. 21 on the set of the western “Rust.” (Andres Leighton/AP)

In the days since Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, many of us have been asking the question — how could this have happened?


“How was it that this actor was seemingly handed a gun that had the potential to kill someone on a movie set? ” asked pop culture reporter Sonia Rao.


Today on the show, we cover the latest on the investigation, and talk about the conversation this tragedy has started in Hollywood about the safety of real guns on sets. 


