The mystery of Manchin’s motivations

A photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is displayed during a vigil in her honor in Albuquerque, N.M. Hutchins was fatally shot Oct. 21 on the set of the western “Rust.” (Andres Leighton/AP)

In the days since Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, many of us have been asking the question — how could this have happened?





“How was it that this actor was seemingly handed a gun that had the potential to kill someone on a movie set? ” asked pop culture reporter Sonia Rao.





Today on the show, we cover the latest on the investigation, and talk about the conversation this tragedy has started in Hollywood about the safety of real guns on sets.





