How do you punish a mass shooter?

A body is transported from the scene of a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/AP)

In Highland Park, Ill., a holiday parade became a scene of horror as a gunman opened fire on the crowd.





At other celebrations in cities nationwide, the booming sounds of fireworks were apparently mistaken for gunshots, sending scores of revelers fleeing for cover.





“I think a big piece of what we saw on Monday is this loss of trust over the last several years,” reporter Marc Fisher said.





The rise of mass shootings in America has brought up so many complicated and sad questions: How are we supposed to live in a society where we have to be so fearful? What will it take to prevent these shootings from happening? And how do we punish the people who perpetrate unthinkable acts of violence?





Today, we are diving into that last question, in an interview with our colleague David Nakamura.





In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo, the Biden administration must decide whether to pursue the death penalty for the 18-year-old suspect. When he visited Buffalo last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland assured survivors and victims’ families that a full investigation was taking place. It’s a “death penalty eligible crime,” Garland said in a news conference. But this Justice Department is conflicted — civil rights advocates have long opposed capital punishment, saying that it is inhumane and disproportionately used against racial minorities.