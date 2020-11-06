How does a man who hates losing prepare to lose?

As Joe Biden overtakes President Trump in key states, national political reporter Matt Viser says the Democrat’s campaign is urging calm and patience as ballots continue to be counted.
On Thursday night, President Trump delivered an angry, despondent speech in the face of a potential defeat. White House reporter Ashley Parker on what this week has been like for a president who hates to lose.
Foreign affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor on the legacy of Trumpism: “Trumpism exists beyond Trump,” he says, “because it wasn't always about Trump in the first place. He was a symptom of a whole series of conditions in American society and politics that led to this kind of nationalist movement.”
Follow The Post’s live updates on the election here.
Previous Episode
Why the Trump campaign is mounting legal challenges in swing states. What the election reveals about the urban-rural divide. And why Wall Street likes the sound of gridlock in Washington.
Thursday, November 5, 2020