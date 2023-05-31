How Erdogan won after a close call in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the attendees of the annual general meeting of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges after winning Sunday's presidential election runoff in Ankara, Turkey, on May 28. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

Erdogan’s victory affirmed his political survival and his support among loyal supporters, many of them conservative Muslims. Turkey’s overseas allies, including the United States, must now navigate their relationship with Erdogan and his relations with international actors, including Russia.





Istanbul bureau chief Kareem Fahim explains what Erdogan’s win means for people in Turkey and globally.