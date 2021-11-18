Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugees
How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugees

How Belarus’s president is weaponizing a refugee crisis to get back at the European Union. And, what it means to “pass” as White.

Thursday, November 18, 2021
How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugees
Loading...
How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugeesMigrants warm themselves by a fire as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Nov. 13. (Leonid Shcheglov/BeITA pool photo/AP)

Thousands of refugees are currently stuck in limbo on the border between Poland and Belarus, invited by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko when he announced that his state would no longer secure Belarus’s border with the European Union. 


The invitation was his way of retaliating against sanctions that the E.U. has enacted against Belarus for a number of reasons. But the power play has created a refugee crisis at the border — one that threatens to grow deadlier as temperatures drop in the forests between Belarus and Poland, Loveday Morris reports. 


Later in the show, we continue our Teens in America series with a story from 17-year-old Ichtaca Lira. Ichtaca has always been certain of their identity as a person of color. But when people on social media told them that they looked White, it sent them down a path of self-exploration: What does it mean to “pass” as White?  


“Language has simply not evolved fast enough with the rate that these complex discussions about race are happening,” Ichtaca says. “We don't have enough words to describe people of color who also just don't feel like they fit into anything that's out there right now.”


This series is produced in collaboration with YR Media, a nonprofit media, music and technology incubator. For more stories in this series, visit wapo.st/teens.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugees
How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugees

How Belarus’s president is weaponizing a refugee crisis to get back at the European Union. And, what it means to “pass” as White.

Thursday, November 18, 2021
How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugees
Loading...
How ‘Europe’s last dictator’ is weaponizing refugeesMigrants warm themselves by a fire as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Nov. 13. (Leonid Shcheglov/BeITA pool photo/AP)

Thousands of refugees are currently stuck in limbo on the border between Poland and Belarus, invited by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko when he announced that his state would no longer secure Belarus’s border with the European Union. 


The invitation was his way of retaliating against sanctions that the E.U. has enacted against Belarus for a number of reasons. But the power play has created a refugee crisis at the border — one that threatens to grow deadlier as temperatures drop in the forests between Belarus and Poland, Loveday Morris reports. 


Later in the show, we continue our Teens in America series with a story from 17-year-old Ichtaca Lira. Ichtaca has always been certain of their identity as a person of color. But when people on social media told them that they looked White, it sent them down a path of self-exploration: What does it mean to “pass” as White?  


“Language has simply not evolved fast enough with the rate that these complex discussions about race are happening,” Ichtaca says. “We don't have enough words to describe people of color who also just don't feel like they fit into anything that's out there right now.”


This series is produced in collaboration with YR Media, a nonprofit media, music and technology incubator. For more stories in this series, visit wapo.st/teens.

Previous Episode
What Sinema wants

Sen. Joe Manchin gets all the attention. But Sen. Kyrsten Sinema could be an even bigger obstacle for Democrats’ spending plans. Today on “Post Reports,” we ask what she wants and how she got here.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
What Sinema wants
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
End of carousel