How favoritism trumped science in Iran's covid response
How favoritism trumped science in Iran's covid response

Today on Post Reports, how government officials in Iran cut corners to expedite a yet-unproven vaccine developed by a company close to the supreme leader.

Monday, August 22, 2022
How favoritism trumped science in Iran's covid response
An Iranian couple sit in front of a banner with an image of the Iranian Coviran coronavirus vaccine. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Last year, as Iranian regulators considered endorsing a locally developed coronavirus vaccine, a top health official issued a warning, saying the test results were insufficient, and the vaccine’s approval could undermine efforts to contain the deadly spread of covid throughout Iran.


But the vaccine had influential backers – it was the highly touted project of a company called Barkat, part of a corporate empire close to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Business reporter Yeganeh Torbati reports that government officials cut corners to expedite the yet-unproven vaccine, even as the supreme leader barred the import of some Western-made vaccines, and imports of other vaccines encountered delays. 

How favoritism trumped science in Iran's covid response
How favoritism trumped science in Iran's covid response

Today on Post Reports, how government officials in Iran cut corners to expedite a yet-unproven vaccine developed by a company close to the supreme leader.

Monday, August 22, 2022
How favoritism trumped science in Iran's covid response
An Iranian couple sit in front of a banner with an image of the Iranian Coviran coronavirus vaccine. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Last year, as Iranian regulators considered endorsing a locally developed coronavirus vaccine, a top health official issued a warning, saying the test results were insufficient, and the vaccine’s approval could undermine efforts to contain the deadly spread of covid throughout Iran.


But the vaccine had influential backers – it was the highly touted project of a company called Barkat, part of a corporate empire close to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Business reporter Yeganeh Torbati reports that government officials cut corners to expedite the yet-unproven vaccine, even as the supreme leader barred the import of some Western-made vaccines, and imports of other vaccines encountered delays. 

