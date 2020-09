How federal regulators failed meat plant workers

More than 200 meatpacking workers have died of covid-19 in the United States. Critics say federal regulators have endangered employees by failing to respond appropriately. How the pandemic is transforming family doctors. And the Big Ten does a 180.

More than 200 meatpacking workers have died of covid-19 in the United States. Critics say federal regulators have endangered employees by failing to respond appropriately. How the pandemic is transforming family doctors. And the Big Ten does a 180.

So far, more than 200 meat packing employees have died of covid-19 in the United States . “We’re talking about problems in more than 400 meat plants,” investigative reporter Kimberly Kindy says, but “two received fines: one Smithfield plant in South Dakota, one JBS in Colorado … And the fines were very small.”





Small, independent family practices are facing greater hardship as the pandemic wears on , especially in rural areas.. “Family doctors are really sort of the front-line physicians in American health care,” says business of health reporter Christopher Rowland. “Their role, although they're the lowest-paid in medicine, is absolutely crucial to the functioning of the health system.”