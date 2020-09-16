How federal regulators failed meat plant workers

So far, more than 200 meat packing employees have died of covid-19 in the United States. “We’re talking about problems in more than 400 meat plants,” investigative reporter Kimberly Kindy says, but “two received fines: one Smithfield plant in South Dakota, one JBS in Colorado … And the fines were very small.”
Small, independent family practices are facing greater hardship as the pandemic wears on, especially in rural areas.. “Family doctors are really sort of the front-line physicians in American health care,” says business of health reporter Christopher Rowland. “Their role, although they're the lowest-paid in medicine, is absolutely crucial to the functioning of the health system.”
College football’s Big Ten was the first major conference to postpone its season. On Wednesday, Emily Giambalvo reports, it made a stunning reversal of that decision by announcing the season will resume at the end of October.
Sarah Collins Rudolph survived the Birmingham bombing 57 years ago today. Now, she wants restitution. And, an update on the criminal case in the death of George Floyd.
Tuesday, September 15, 2020