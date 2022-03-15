Facebook
How Hong Kong’s ‘zero covid’ policy backfired
How Hong Kong’s ‘zero covid’ policy backfired

Since the omicron outbreak began a few months ago, 10 times as many people have died in Hong Kong as in the previous two years. Today on Post Reports, how Hong Kong’s “zero covid” policy led to a devastating surge.

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
How Hong Kong’s ‘zero covid’ policy backfired
Health-care workers at a Hong Kong hospital this month. (Lam Yik/Bloomberg News)

Body bags, overflowing morgues and chaotic hospitals. Hong Kong — a wealthy financial center — now has the highest covid-19 death rate in the developed world. More than 4,000 people have died since the start of the city’s most recent outbreak, compared with just 213 in the two years prior. Those dying are overwhelmingly elderly, unvaccinated residents, but they also include toddlers and children too young to be immunized.


Shibani Mahtani reports from Hong Kong on how the city has gone from “zero covid” to a catastrophe.

