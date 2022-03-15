How Hong Kong’s ‘zero covid’ policy backfired

Body bags, overflowing morgues and chaotic hospitals. Hong Kong — a wealthy financial center — now has the highest covid-19 death rate in the developed world. More than 4,000 people have died since the start of the city’s most recent outbreak, compared with just 213 in the two years prior. Those dying are overwhelmingly elderly, unvaccinated residents, but they also include toddlers and children too young to be immunized.





Shibani Mahtani reports from Hong Kong on how the city has gone from “zero covid” to a catastrophe.