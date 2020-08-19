How Howard University shaped Kamala Harris
A new Senate report alleges close ties between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. And how Sen. Kamala D. Harris was shaped by her time at the historically Black Howard University.
Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s Black identity blossomed at Howard University, according to fashion critic Robin Givhan.
