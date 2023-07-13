How hundreds of migrants drowned on Greece’s watch
How hundreds of migrants drowned on Greece’s watch

On June 14, a ship with as many as 750 migrants aboard from countries including Pakistan and Syria sank off the Greek coast. Hundreds of people died. We hear about what happened and about a Post investigation that suggests this was a preventable tragedy.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
How hundreds of migrants drowned on Greece’s watch
How hundreds of migrants drowned on Greece’s watchPeople are shown on the decks of the Adriana ship before it capsized. (Hellenic Coast Guard/Reuters)

Today on “Post Reports,” we hear the story of one of the deadliest migrant tragedies in recent history, when an overpacked ship sank in one of the deepest points of the Mediterranean Sea. 


Louisa Loveluck, The Post’s Baghdad bureau chief, explains what happened on the ship and what survivors described. She also discusses a recent Post investigation of the disaster, which casts doubt on some of the main claims by Greek officials in response to the tragedy and suggests that more could have been done to save lives.

