How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthem
How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthem

Today on “Post Reports,” we explore the controversy around Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” – and how the song landed near the top of the charts. Critics say its new music video is full of coded threats against Black people.

Monday, July 31, 2023
How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthem
Loading...
How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthemJason Aldean performing in Washington, D.C., in 2014.

Country music star Jason Aldean is facing immense backlash over “Try That in a Small Town,” which soared in popularity even as the music video was pulled from Country Music Television amid the controversy. While Aldean is defending the video onstage and on social media, it was quietly edited to remove images of a Black Lives Matter protest after critics accused the song of containing coded threats against Black people. Aldean’s label said the video was edited for copyright reasons but did not elaborate.


The Post’s Herb Scribner explains how the controversy has fueled the song’s popularity.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthem
How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthem

Today on “Post Reports,” we explore the controversy around Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” – and how the song landed near the top of the charts. Critics say its new music video is full of coded threats against Black people.

Monday, July 31, 2023
How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthem
Loading...
How Jason Aldean’s 'Small Town' became a right-wing anthemJason Aldean performing in Washington, D.C., in 2014.

Country music star Jason Aldean is facing immense backlash over “Try That in a Small Town,” which soared in popularity even as the music video was pulled from Country Music Television amid the controversy. While Aldean is defending the video onstage and on social media, it was quietly edited to remove images of a Black Lives Matter protest after critics accused the song of containing coded threats against Black people. Aldean’s label said the video was edited for copyright reasons but did not elaborate.


The Post’s Herb Scribner explains how the controversy has fueled the song’s popularity.

Previous Episode
Deep Reads: After Mississippi banned his hormone shots, an 8-hour journey

This "Deep Reads" bonus episode highlights the best of The Post's narrative journalism. It's a story about the efforts some families are forced to take since a swath of adjoining states in the South banned transition-related care for minors.

Saturday, July 29, 2023
Deep Reads: After Mississippi banned his hormone shots, an 8-hour journey
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel