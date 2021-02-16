How many extremists are in the military?

Why it won’t be easy to root out far-right extremism in the military. Why Indian farmers are protesting. And who pours the kibble for the first dogs?
How many extremists are in the military?
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Some of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6 have ties to the military. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Pentagon is struggling to answer a basic question: How many extremists work among its ranks? Missy Ryan reports. 

In Delhi, tens of thousands of Indian farmers have formed a protest encampment several miles long. Joanna Slater traces the origins of the revolt

Graphics reporter Bonnie Berkowitz on who takes care of White House dogs. 
