How many extremists are in the military?

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Some of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6 have ties to the military. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Pentagon is struggling to answer a basic question: How many extremists work among its ranks? Missy Ryan reports.
In Delhi, tens of thousands of Indian farmers have formed a protest encampment several miles long. Joanna Slater traces the origins of the revolt.
Graphics reporter Bonnie Berkowitz on who takes care of White House dogs.
In honor of Presidents’ Day, the story of a president who was impeached during a time of great division: Andrew Johnson. This story is from The Post’s podcast “Presidential” with Lillian Cunningham.
Monday, February 15, 2021