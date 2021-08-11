How Mitch learned to stop worrying and love a bill

What’s behind Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans embracing a big Biden agenda item? Infrastructure. Plus, a delightful story about a man, his hobby and his dog.
How Mitch learned to stop worrying and love a bill
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the Capitol on Aug. 10. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The big bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week is being hailed as a moment of unity, with politicians from both sides of the aisle finding common ground in building roads, repairing bridges and expanding broadband technology. But the reality is a bit more complicated. Mike DeBonis reports on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s thinking behind his support of President Biden’s agenda item.

Along with being The Post’s art and architecture critic, Philip Kennicott is also an avid piano player. The thing is, his dog hates it when he plays piano, particularly Bach’s Goldberg Variations. He tries to solve the mystery of why.
