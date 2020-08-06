How negligence killed scores in Beirut

How years of corruption and negligence caused the blasts in Beirut. Why sports don’t feel like sports in the time of covid-19. And, a Black doctor who wears his scrubs like armor.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

Shock turns to anger as Beirut assesses damage inflicted by massive explosion

Sports used to be an escape from the world. Now, they’re a window into it.

A Black doctor on why he wears his scrubs everywhere now.

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts