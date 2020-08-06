How negligence killed scores in Beirut
How years of corruption and negligence caused the blasts in Beirut. Why sports don’t feel like sports in the time of covid-19. And, a Black doctor who wears his scrubs like armor.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Shock turns to anger as Beirut assesses damage inflicted by massive explosion.
Sports used to be an escape from the world. Now, they’re a window into it.
A Black doctor on why he wears his scrubs everywhere now.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.