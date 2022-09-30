Facebook
How our bodies changed during the pandemic
How our bodies changed during the pandemic

Today on “Post Reports,” a show about how our bodies have changed during the pandemic. We hear from our listeners about how their bodies have surprised, delighted and worried them after these past two years.

Friday, September 30, 2022
How our bodies changed during the pandemic
How our bodies changed during the pandemicWoman taking online yoga lessons. (iStock)

Here on the “Post Reports” team, we’ve been thinking a lot about…our bodies. Specifically, how they’ve changed over these past two years, as we’ve gone through lockdowns, isolation and return-to-work. We reached out to our listeners to hear how their bodies have evolved over the course of the pandemic and got lots of fascinating stories, of both big and small evolutions. Today on the show, stories from our listeners and our newsroom, on everything from getting a lung transplant to growing out an afro. 


Plus, we talk with Well+Being editor Tara Parker-Pope about how to understand the changes we’ve gone through — and what the pandemic can teach us about caring for our communities.

Previous Episode
In Hurricane Ian’s 'expanding bull’s eye'

Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about Ian’s historic destruction in Florida, and why the story of this storm has only just begun.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
In Hurricane Ian’s 'expanding bull’s eye'
