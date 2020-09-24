How policing failed Breonna Taylor

Why police are rarely charged for shooting people — and whether police tactics will change. The movement to abolish Greek life on campuses. And, the question of court-packing.
In Louisville, clashes erupted after a grand jury’s decision in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. Investigative reporter Robert Klemko is in Louisville. He shares why it’s so hard to charge police officers of wrongdoing. Follow The Post’s live updates here. 

Across college campuses, students are calling for an end to Greek life amid the nation’s racial reckoning. “It's the students who are in Greek life or who were in Greek life who are leading it and who are not calling for reforms,” reporter Emily Davies says, “They're calling for an end to this system.”

There haven’t always been nine justices on the Supreme Court. Alison Michaels, host of the Post podcast “Can He Do That?” speaks with Lisa M. Holmes, a political science professor at the University of Vermont, about the number of seats on the Supreme Court and how it has been politicized in the past.
