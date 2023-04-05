How Putin pushed Finland to join NATO

Military personnel raise the flag of Finland during a ceremony on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, April 4. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

On Monday, Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) making it the 31st member of the alliance. Finland, which historically stayed neutral throughout the Cold War, felt inspired to join after witnessing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and they’re not the only country that has asked to join. Sweden has also requested to join NATO, but their application has faced resistance from Turkey.





Today on Post Reports, Brussels bureau chief Emily Rauhala explains the significance of Finland’s ascent into NATO, and what that could mean for European security and the relationship between Western countries and Russia at a critical moment in the war in Ukraine.





Plus, check out Post Reports in person: best-selling author Curtis Sittenfeld is in conversation with host Martine Powers in Washington, D.C. Join the discussion live at Sixth & I or take advantage of the virtual live stream.







