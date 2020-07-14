How some campus health centers fail students
At college health centers, students have long battled misdiagnoses and inaccessible care. This fall, they’ll face a pandemic, too. Medical supply shortages continue in the United States. And, the power of a food boycott.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
As students return to college amid the coronavirus pandemic, campus health-care centers across the country face their biggest test.
