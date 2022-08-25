Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
How student debt relief works
How student debt relief works

President Biden’s new plan to cancel some student loan debt will impact millions of Americans. On today’s “Post Reports,” we learn how this program works, what it means for the economy and why some people are unhappy with this approach.

Thursday, August 25, 2022
How student debt relief works
Loading...
How student debt relief worksA demonstrator holds a sign outside the White House on Thursday. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP)

Millions of Americans rely on the federal government to cover the cost of college. Soaring tuition costs, higher enrollment and changes to the federal lending system have all contributed to the $1.6 trillion in outstanding federal student debt. 


This week, President Biden announced a plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for many borrowers, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.


National higher education reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel walks us through who qualifies for the plan and the arguments for and against this massive debt forgiveness.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

How student debt relief works
How student debt relief works

President Biden’s new plan to cancel some student loan debt will impact millions of Americans. On today’s “Post Reports,” we learn how this program works, what it means for the economy and why some people are unhappy with this approach.

Thursday, August 25, 2022
How student debt relief works
Loading...
How student debt relief worksA demonstrator holds a sign outside the White House on Thursday. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP)

Millions of Americans rely on the federal government to cover the cost of college. Soaring tuition costs, higher enrollment and changes to the federal lending system have all contributed to the $1.6 trillion in outstanding federal student debt. 


This week, President Biden announced a plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for many borrowers, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.


National higher education reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel walks us through who qualifies for the plan and the arguments for and against this massive debt forgiveness.

Previous Episode
What really happened as the U.S. left Afghanistan

Today on “Post Reports,” we’re piecing together the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago, and what happened right before a deadly blast at Kabul airport from the perspective of U.S. troops who were there.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
What really happened as the U.S. left Afghanistan
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel