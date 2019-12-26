It was meant to be the Woodstock of the West, but it was chaos. How the free rock concert in Altamont, Calif., 50 years ago came to be.

[Post Reports is off for the holidays, so we're bringing you a story from the Post podcast All Told from arts reporter Geoff Edgers]





Altamont, Part 1: How the ’60s’ most disastrous concert came to be

Fifty years ago, the Rolling Stones headlined a free concert that ended in chaos, with a young man killed near the stage as the Stones played. Episode 1 (of 2) explores the decisions that led up to this festival and asks, “Why didn’t anyone stop it?”





In the year of Woodstock and other free festivals, a California concert featuring the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones seemed like a good idea. It started with conversations in London and the Grateful Dead’s California ranch. But when Mick Jagger announced at a Nov 26 news conference that a massive free concert would be happening only 10 days later, the concert still didn’t have a venue. And that wasn’t the only questionable decision leading up to a festival.





In this episode, Sam Cutler, the Stones’ tour manager, Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead, Georgia Bergman, assistant to the Rolling Stones at the time, and others tell the story of turning the idea of a West Coast Woodstock into a reality. The chaos along the way would set this show up to become the disaster that followed.





Credits:





Reporter/host: Geoff Edgers





Production/sound design: Bishop Sand





Editing: Carol Alderman with contributions from Lillian Cunningham





Archival Audio provided by:

The Hunter S. Thompson archives

The Howard K. Smith archives





