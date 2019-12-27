How the ’60s’ most disastrous concert turned deadly

Altamont 1969 was meant to be the Woodstock of the West. Eyewitnesses recount how this free concert turned into a deadly disaster.

[Post Reports is off for the holidays, so we’re bringing you a story from the Post podcast All Told from arts reporter Geoff Edgers]





Altamont Part 2: A free concert with rock’s biggest names turns deadly

For a concert with such chaotic beginnings, it’s not surprising that those who attended Altamont felt the atmosphere was off from the beginning. And it just got worse. Hells Angels, who had been hired as stage security, engaged in scuffles that devolved into outright violence. Ultimately, an 18-year-old black man named Meredith Turner was killed only a few feet from the stage where the Rolling Stones were performing.





In this episode, interviews with artists and others who were there, along with recordings from the concert, re-create the story of that fateful day.





[To hear about how the idea for the concert came to be, and the red flags leading up to it, listen to Episode 1 of this two-part series.]





Credits:





Reporter/host: Geoff Edgers





Production/sound design: Bishop Sand





Editing: Carol Alderman with contributions from Lillian Cunningham





Archival Audio provided by:





Rhino Records

Sony

George Feist

Stefan Ponek’s recording of KSAN radio on Dec. 7, 1969, courtesy of Seth Ponek









