How the abortion ruling could impact Black women

Today on “Post Reports,” what the fight for abortion rights means for Black women, and how both sides of the fight are intertwined with the legacy of slavery and racism.
With a Supreme Court ruling on abortion access looming, Black women in particular are struggling with the fight for reproductive rights. A long history of medical mistreatment and neglect follows Black women, and it makes the debate between abortion rights and antiabortion advocates all the more complicated. While some oppose abortion care because it’s regarded as a form of “genocide,” others say overturning Roe v. Wade would mark the latest effort to take away what generations of Black women have rarely had: bodily autonomy. Akilah Johnson on what an overturn of Roe could mean for Black women.
How high school students across the country are fighting for their right to read. Plus, what the Golden State Warriors represent off the basketball court.