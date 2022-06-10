How the abortion ruling could impact Black women

With a Supreme Court ruling on abortion access looming, Black women in particular are struggling with the fight for reproductive rights. A long history of medical mistreatment and neglect follows Black women, and it makes the debate between abortion rights and antiabortion advocates all the more complicated. While some oppose abortion care because it’s regarded as a form of “genocide,” others say overturning Roe v. Wade would mark the latest effort to take away what generations of Black women have rarely had: bodily autonomy. Akilah Johnson on what an overturn of Roe could mean for Black women.