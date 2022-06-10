Facebook
How the abortion ruling could impact Black women
How the abortion ruling could impact Black women

Today on “Post Reports,” what the fight for abortion rights means for Black women, and how both sides of the fight are intertwined with the legacy of slavery and racism.

Friday, June 10, 2022
How the abortion ruling could impact Black women
How the abortion ruling could impact Black womenThe Mothers of Gynecology Monument Park in Montgomery, Ala., memorializes enslaved Black women who were experimented on without anesthesia to develop gynecological procedures and tools. (Andi Rice for The Washington Post)

With a Supreme Court ruling on abortion access looming, Black women in particular are struggling with the fight for reproductive rights. A long history of medical mistreatment and neglect follows Black women, and it makes the debate between abortion rights and antiabortion advocates all the more complicated. While some oppose abortion care because it’s regarded as a form of “genocide,” others say overturning Roe v. Wade would mark the latest effort to take away what generations of Black women have rarely had: bodily autonomy. Akilah Johnson on what an overturn of Roe could mean for Black women.

