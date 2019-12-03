How the Mueller investigation led Giuliani to Ukraine
Rosalind S. Helderman traces the origin of Rudolph W. Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine. Eugene Scott on the end of Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. And Anna Fifield on China’s rapid robotic revolution.
In this episode
Why Giuliani wanted an ‘investigation’ of Ukraine
In March, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III — appointed to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election — submitted a confidential report on his findings to Attorney General William P. Barr.
Two days later, Barr related to Congress what he said were Mueller’s principal conclusions, which he said “did not establish” that members of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.
Today’s impeachment inquiry is a direct outgrowth of Mueller’s investigation, says political investigations reporter Rosalind S. Helderman. The two scandals that much of the public sees as separate, she says, are largely connected.
“The person who really says this most loudly,” Helderman says, “is Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, who has spent a lot of his frequent media appearances talking about how he started working on Ukraine because he saw it as a way to defend President Trump against the Mueller investigation.”
Where do Kamala Harris’s supporters go now?
Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) ended her bid for the presidential nomination on Tuesday.
Despite qualifying for the December debate, the candidate remained in single digits in national and early-state polls. In a note to supporters, she wrote that her “campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources” it needs to continue but that she is “still very much in this fight.”
“I was very surprised,” politics reporter Eugene Scott says. “I know that she has had a difficult time getting in the top tier. But when you look at the field, she is not the person you would guess first to suspend next.”
China’s high-tech bellhops
As leaders in countries such as China welcome a “robot revolution,” businesses around the world have started experimenting with robot workers, including popular hotel chains.
Beijing bureau chief Anna Fifield had what is becoming an increasingly frequent human-robot interaction recently at a hotel in Shanghai, where a delivery bot brought her coffee pods one morning.
“I shared the video on Twitter, and I was not prepared for how popular it was,” Fifield says. “People clearly liked this little robot. And people responding on Twitter told me these kinds of robots are becoming more commonplace in China.”
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.