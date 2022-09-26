Facebook
How the NFL sidelines Black coaches
How the NFL sidelines Black coaches

Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about how Black coaches have been excluded from the NFL’s top jobs, despite years of attention on this issue – and why the problem is actually getting worse.

Monday, September 26, 2022
How the NFL sidelines Black coaches
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith, left, and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shake hands following a game in 2014. (Don Wright/AP)

Since 1989, only 25 head coaches in the National Football League have been Black, and in the more than a century long history of the NFL only 26 Black men have held the title. 


Despite 60 percent of the league’s players being Black, an investigation by The Washington Post found that the NFL’s hiring and firing practices still disadvantage Black coaches at every turn. 


Sports enterprise reporter Michael Lee and sports columnist Jerry Brewer join us today to discuss their reporting about how the NFL sidelines Black coaches.



