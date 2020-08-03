How the pandemic left America behind

How some countries got their response to the coronavirus right -- and how some got it terribly wrong.
In this episode

As countries around the world are emerging from lockdowns and cautiously returning to life as normal, it’s beginning to feel like most of the world is showing up to a post-pandemic celebration party where Americans are not invited. On today’s “Post Reports,” we ask the question: Where did the U.S. go wrong? What’s it like in places where the curve has successfully been flattened? Which countries are still struggling with covid-19? And how has the American failure in pandemic response shifted the way that the U.S. is viewed on the global stage?

The crisis that shocked the world: America’s response to the coronavirus

Beijing’s summer is more oppressive than usual, but most prefer the heat over the virus

With American tourists banned from Italy, Amalfi Coast workers are sliding into poverty

Brazil ignored the warnings. Now, while other countries fret over a second coronavirus wave, it can’t get past its first.

