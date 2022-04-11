Facebook
How the student loan freeze helped Black women
How the student loan freeze helped Black women

On today’s episode of “Post Reports,” what life without federal student loan payments has meant for Black women. Plus, the double life of a WNBA star.

Monday, April 11, 2022
How the student loan freeze helped Black women
Lisa Jackson, a single mother of two in Odenton, Md., will be paying over $1,000 a month on her loans — the equivalent of rent in many American cities — when the payment suspension ends. (Eric Lee for The Washington Post)

Lamesha Brown bought a house. Alphi Coleman feels like she can finally rest. Lisa Jackson says it “almost feels like a raise.” 


For millions of Americans who took out loans to pay for college, the past two years have offered a chance to live without the burden of education debt. But Black women like Brown, Coleman and Jackson shoulder a disproportionate share of the $1.7 trillion student debt burden. 


Reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel talked with women about what they have been able to do while federal student loan repayment has been on pause during the pandemic. 


Plus, one more thing. It’s not unusual for retired professional athletes to have a second career in sports broadcasting, but Chiney Ogwumike is doing both at the same time. The WNBA star/NBA analyst spoke to sports reporter Ben Golliver


