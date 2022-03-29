Facebook
How the war in Ukraine could end
How the war in Ukraine could end

On today’s episode of Post Reports, we bring you the latest news from Istanbul, where Russian and Ukrainian delegates are negotiating a de-escalation of the war.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
How the war in Ukraine could end
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before their face-to-face talks in Istanbul on March 29. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Reuters)

After a day of talks in Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have laid out their terms for a potential end to the war.


Moscow has said it would “drastically reduce” military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv “to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations.” 


Kyiv has proposed that countries such as Israel, Turkey and France “guarantee” Ukraine’s security in the future, in exchange for Kyiv’s neutrality and pledge not to host foreign military bases or forces — in other words, Kyiv would make  a promise to not seek NATO membership. 


Reporter Shane Harris describes the state of negotiations, and what a path to the end of the war could look like.

