How the White House rehabilitated Saudi Arabia’s reputation after the death of Jamal Khashoggi

John Hudson examines the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, one year after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Nick Miroff on an interview with DHS’s isolated acting chief. And Mike Ruane with a newly discovered audio recording of the D-Day invasion.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, one year after Jamal Khashoggi’s death

On Oct. 2, 2018, Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and did not walk out.





“Eventually, we came to learn that he was dismembered by a group of Saudi agents and his body was removed,” says national security reporter John Hudson . “To this day, we do not know where that body is.”





The Washington Post contributing columnist had been a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his regional agenda, attempts to suppress democracy and free expression, and exclusion of Islamist parties from politics.





The CIA, U.S. allies and a U.N. investigator say Mohammed is culpable in the savage killing of Khashoggi. But one year out, world leaders have welcomed the crown prince back into the community of nations with major economic agreements and contracts.





More on this topic:





‘His potential future looks more and more shaky’

Nearly six months after taking over as acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan feels he has lost some of the authority he was promised when he took the job, even as he has guided the United States out of a crisis at the southern border.





McAleenan spoke candidly with immigration enforcement reporter Nick Miroff about his slipping grasp on the department and its messaging.





“He has delivered on the one thing that mattered most to the president, which was to drive the border numbers down, even though he doesn’t talk about immigration or message on immigration the way that other officials in the Trump administration do,” Miroff says.





More on this topic:





Newly discovered audio from the D-Day invasion

The sound from the scratchy audiotape is chilling.





“You hear people yelling, and you hear these planes going over this incredible din of antiaircraft fire,” says history writer Mike Ruane . “The correspondent’s trying to narrate what’s going on, and his voice is drowned out in different parts by the racket of gunfire.”





In the tape — sourced to D-Day, 1944 — radio correspondent George Hicks captures the raw sound of battle off the coast of Normandy. Among the best pieces of audio to come out of World War II, the tape has lived in a researcher’s basement for many years. Now, it’s coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va.





“Who knows how important this could be in the end,” Ruane says.





More on this topic: