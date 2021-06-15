How to fix a labor shortage

A “Help wanted” sign is displayed at a boardwalk restaurant in Wildwood, N.J. Many resort community retail businesses are suffering from a shortage of labor. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Across the country, businesses have a problem: Workers aren’t taking low-wage jobs. Economics reporter Eli Rosenberg talked to employers who think they have found a solution: paying people more.
Before returning to their home states last month, some lawmakers expressed concerns over safety and sought out funding for additional security. Now, House members have returned to the Hill, where they don’t necessarily feel much safer. Marianna Sotomayor reports.
A new kind of space race: Billionaires are competing to launch into space. Others can come along — but only if they can afford astronomical prices. Space travel reporter Christian Davenport has more.
Monday, June 14, 2021