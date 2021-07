How to not get scammed

Major ransomware attacks are becoming more frequent and their demands more extreme. Tatum Hunter explains how to identify and avoid these attacks

Social Security-related telephone scams routinely trick people out of their money — which is what almost happened to personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary’s sister. Michelle shares the tactics the scammer used and how she helped her sister out of the nerve-racking situation. If you’ve also been a victim of a government imposter scam, you can report it to the government by filling out this form