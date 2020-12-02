How to raise $170 million after an election

November was one of the president’s most successful fundraising months. Michelle Ye Hee Lee explains how Trump raised more than $170 million using appeals about false election claims, and where that money could go.
Democrats expected a blue wave this election cycle. It didn’t happen. Now, two factions within the party are openly battling over why. Political reporter Sean Sullivan brings us inside the feud, and the scramble over the future of the Democratic Party.
As we’ve discussed on the show, parenting during a pandemic is really difficult. Reporter Nia Decaille shares the experiences of divorced and separated couples, for whom the pandemic has complicated joint custody agreements.
The debate is not whether Israel killed Iran’s top nuclear scientist, but why. How the “Q” conspiracy theory went from an American curiosity to a transnational mess. And, the people who have covid-19 symptoms for the long haul.
Tuesday, December 1, 2020