How Trump rewards loyalty
President Trump commutes the sentence of a political ally. Domestic violence rates rise as the pandemic continues. And a new name for Washington’s NFL team.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Trump commuted his confidant’s sentence. Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Corporate money, Black Lives Matter protests and elites’ opinions are driving the Washington Redskins name change — not Native Americans.
