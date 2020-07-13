How Trump rewards loyalty

President Trump commutes the sentence of a political ally. Domestic violence rates rise as the pandemic continues. And a new name for Washington’s NFL team.
Trump commuted his confidant’s sentence. Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.



