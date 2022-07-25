Facebook
How U.S. interest rates could fuel a global hunger crisis
How U.S. interest rates could fuel a global hunger crisis

While the U.S. government is scrambling to lower inflation for Americans, there’s a growing concern about what rising interest rates means for the rest of the world, especially poorer countries.

Monday, July 25, 2022
How U.S. interest rates could fuel a global hunger crisis
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool/AP)

It has been said that when America sneezes, the world catches a cold, and White House economic reporter Jeff Stein says in this case, it could be much worse than a cold.


“We're on the precipice of a tsunami of debt slamming into dozens, if not hundreds, of countries with rising interest rates in the U.S.,” Jeff said. “That could have tremendous consequences, tremendous humanitarian impacts, tremendous impacts for hunger across the globe.”


As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates again this week, Jeff explains how poorer nations could suffer from the U.S. efforts to slow inflation. Can economic policymakers prevent a crisis?


Trump's missing hours on Jan. 6

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 has wrapped up its first series of hearings. Today on "Post Reports," a debrief on what we've learned about what happened behind-the-scenes that day, and what's next for the committee.

Friday, July 22, 2022
Trump's missing hours on Jan. 6
