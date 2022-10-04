Facebook
How U.S. Soccer failed its players
How U.S. Soccer failed its players

Today on "Post Reports," we talk about a damning new report on systemic abuse in women's soccer.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022
How U.S. Soccer failed its players
Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of a 2021 National Women's Soccer League match against the Houston Dash in Portland, Ore. An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the NWSL last season found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport. (Steve Dipaola/AP)

U.S. Soccer hired former attorney general Sally Q. Yates to investigate abuse allegations against coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League after reports in The Washington Post and the Athletic. The report, released Monday, found widespread abuse and misconduct


Sports columnist Sally Jenkins said that abuse within women’s sports has been a long-standing problem, but it’s only recently that there’s been a public reckoning about it. 


“These are some of our top athletes in the country, and nobody did anything. They treated the women like they were the problem,” Jenkins said. “The systemic issue is men in suits at the top of these organizations who do not take complaints from athletes seriously.”


Jenkins joined “Post Reports” to explain how deep and far-reaching abuse is within not just soccer, but many other Olympic sports as well, and why the culture of abuse has gone on for so long.



