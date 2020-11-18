How we voted, and why

A look at how key groups voted in this election: from Latinos in Texas and the women who went for President Trump to the Black voters who pushed President-elect Joe Biden across the finish line.
Democrats lost ground with swing Latino voters in key states such as Florida and Texas. In the Rio Grande Valley, national reporter Arelis Hernandez says, the surprising support for Trump underscores the need for Democrats to cultivate deeper relationships with a diverse Latino population.

White women were expected to vote overwhelmingly for Biden. That did not happen. Gender reporter Samantha Schmidt explains how party, not gender, is a stronger force in presidential politics today. 

National reporter Vanessa Williams on how Black voters saved Joe Biden’s campaign, again

Read The Post’s exit poll analysis here.
