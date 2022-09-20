Facebook
Hurricane Fiona, and the scars of Maria
Hurricane Fiona, and the scars of Maria

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico five years ago. Recovery in many ways had just begun when Fiona hit the island. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk to Arelis R. Hernández about why the recovery has been stymied, and how another storm could complicate it further.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hurricane Fiona, and the scars of Maria
Hurricane Fiona, and the scars of MariaA person walks near debris on the seashore in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Monday. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)

Hurricane Maria cleaved Puerto Rican memory. There was one kind of life before the storm, and an entirely different life that emerged in its wake. 


Before the storm, the Caribbean island archipelago was teetering economically and unraveling politically. In the five years since, there have been ongoing blackouts, protests, earthquakes and a global pandemic. Puerto Ricans have moved from powerlessness to precarity.


As the anniversary approached, The Washington Post went back to visit those who opened up their homes then, to show us their lives now. Hurricane Fiona — which hit Puerto Rico on Sunday, destroying homes, roads and bridges — was still days away. But even before that, much of the post-Maria recovery work had just begun. Arelis R. Hernández reports. 


Read the latest live updates on Hurricane Fiona here.

 

You can also listen to an Opinion piece from Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father about how to get Puerto Rico help now. Miranda is the creator of “Hamilton” and “In The Heights,” and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., is a philanthropist and political strategist.

