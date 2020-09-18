“I hired you because you’re Black.”

Michelle Singletary has an honest conversation about affirmative action. And, we take your questions about voting this year, starting with a listener in California.
Introducing Sincerely, Michelle: A personal series by financial columnist Michelle Singletary examining misconceptions involving race and economics. The first topic? Affirmative action. 

Do you have a question about voting this election? Check out The Post’s How to Vote guide, a resource with information broken down by state about how to vote in-person or by mail. 
