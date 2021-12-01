Facebook
ICE’s deportation ‘force-multiplier’: Local sheriffs
ICE’s deportation ‘force-multiplier’: Local sheriffs

Today on Post Reports, a deep examination of the sheriffs involved in the controversial 287(g) program. Plus, how the new republic of Barbados signals a changing tide for the British crown.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021
ICE’s deportation ‘force-multiplier’: Local sheriffs
ICE official Nathalie Asher, second from left, and acting associate attorney general Jesse Panuccio, second from right, at a 2018 panel with sheriffs involved in the 287(g) program. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Investigative reporter Debbie Cenziper has been looking into the expansion of a controversial program called 287(g) that allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to recruit sheriffs as partners to question and detain undocumented immigrants.


“What I found most surprising is that some of the sheriffs empowered by the federal government with enforcement authority, the power to investigate and detain undocumented immigrants, had made very public statements — some might call them bombastic statements — about their views on immigration policy,” Cenziper said. 


Later on the show, we’ll talk about Barbados officially removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and inaugurating its first president — and bestowing Rihanna as a “national hero.” As Jennifer Hassan reports, the importance of Barbados transitioning to a republic goes beyond one country and reflects a growing debate over why the British monarchy still exists.

A new vision to overturn Roe v. Wade

It’s a critical week for abortion rights in the United States. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear a case that could roll back the protections of Roe v. Wade. But the arguments to gut Roe are coming from the surprising lens of women’s empowerment.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
A new vision to overturn Roe v. Wade
