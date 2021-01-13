Impeached, again

President Trump is impeached by the House — again. And, inside a California hospital overwhelmed by the pandemic.
Impeached, again
A protest sign is seen in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House one week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (Erin Scott/Reuters)
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for the second time, on the charge of incitement of insurrection. This time, some Republicans supported the move, like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Reporter Mike DeBonis reports on what it was like to be there today.

And while we’ve all been transfixed by the attack on the Capitol and its fallout – there's still a pandemic happening. On Tuesday, more than 4,200 Americans died of covid-19. Jon Gerberg is a video journalist for The Post. He got rare access to a hospital in California where a covid-19 surge has completely overwhelmed the health-care system. He talked about it with producer Linah Mohammad. 
