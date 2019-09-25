Impeachment inquiry launched against Trump: How we got here

Politics reporter Aaron Blake explains House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, bringing an end to an extended debate within the Democratic Party.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

What an impeachment inquiry means going forward

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, capitulating to pressure from two-thirds of House Democrats.





“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said during her speech.





Pelosi made her announcement after a closed-door meeting with her caucus. The renewed momentum for impeachment came as the president told reporters that he has authorized the release of the full transcript of his phone call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump allegedly discussed investigating former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.





“Obviously, this is a very significant moment,” says politics reporter Aaron Blake , “maybe more symbolically than practically.”





The speaker spoke to key allies in recent days as the number of House Democrats supporting action on impeachment rose, and she finally made her decision to act, after months of obvious reluctance to take this step.





More on this topic: