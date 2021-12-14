Facebook
In Chicago, a test case for Biden’s EPA
How the fight in Chicago over a proposed scrap metal facility became a test case for the Biden administration’s approach to environmental justice.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
In Chicago, a test case for Biden’s EPAChuck Stark, Yesenia Chavez and Óscar Sánchez are all Chicago residents and activists who protested the relocation of the General Iron plant by participating in a 30-day hunger strike in early 2021. (Jamie Kelter Davis/The Washington Post)

General Iron Industries is a Chicago-based scrap metal recycling company with a bad track record of pollution. When the company announced its intention to move from a wealthy, White neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side to a working-class, Latino neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side last year, the plan set off alarm bells. 


This proposal — and its apparent approval from city officials and state environmental regulators — sparked a massive backlash from Southeast Side residents. They claimed discrimination and argued that their neighborhood was already overburdened by pollution. After a series of protests, a federal civil rights complaint and even a month-long hunger strike, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intervened in May. 


The opening of the facility has been temporarily paused, but more than seven months later, the conflict over whether the company will operate in that neighborhood is still unresolved.


Environmental justice reporter Darryl Fears and senior producer Robin Amer delve into the high-stakes fight between residents and the company, and what the outcome might reveal about the lengths the Biden administration is willing to go to to protect communities of color that disproportionately bear the cost of pollution — something it has explicitly promised to do.

