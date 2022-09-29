Facebook
In Hurricane Ian’s 'expanding bull’s eye'
In Hurricane Ian’s 'expanding bull’s eye'

Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about Ian’s historic destruction in Florida, and why the story of this storm has only just begun.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
In Hurricane Ian’s 'expanding bull’s eye'
In Hurricane Ian’s 'expanding bull’s eye'Debris litters a mobile home park in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall. (Joseph Agcoili/AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwestern Florida as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States. Millions of people are without power, and the full extent of the destruction may not be clear for days. 


We hear from Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Brittany Shammas, and Brady Dennis about what we know so far about the damage from Hurricane Ian. And why Florida is more vulnerable than ever to these storms, given its growing population and the effects of climate change.


Maps show how millions of people have moved into Hurricane Ian’s path.

