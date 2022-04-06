Facebook
In Oklahoma, a closing window to access abortion
In Oklahoma, a closing window to access abortion

Today on Post Reports, we take you inside a pair of clinics in Tulsa, Okla., just days before the state’s legislature voted to ban almost all abortions.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022
In Oklahoma, a closing window to access abortion
In Oklahoma, a closing window to access abortionAbortion rights supporters protest Tuesday at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City as lawmakers moved to make performing an abortion a felony punishable by prison time. (Sarah Phipps/Oklahoman/AP)

On Tuesday, Oklahoma lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to ban most abortions in the state, passing a Republican bill that would make performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. If the law is signed — and not struck down by the courts — it will take effect this summer. 


The state is also weighing two other bills modeled on the restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions by employing a novel legal strategy that empowers private citizens to enforce the law through civil litigation. Both bills would take effect immediately if signed by the governor. And that could happen within the next few days.


National politics reporter Caroline Kitchener has been reporting on these laws. She and audio producer Rennie Svirnovskiy went to a pair of clinics in Tulsa to see how providers and patients were bracing themselves for what could be the last days of legal abortion in the state.

