In the words of Trump’s sister: ‘You can’t trust him’

In secretly recorded audio, President Trump’s sister says he has “no principles." How work deemed essential led to one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. And, the fashion brand beloved by Trump’s female surrogates.

In this episode