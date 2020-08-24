In the words of Trump’s sister: ‘You can’t trust him’

In secretly recorded audio, President Trump’s sister says he has “no principles." How work deemed essential led to one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. And, the fashion brand beloved by Trump’s female surrogates.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
iHeartRadio
RSS
Get episodes via email
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts

In this episode


For Guatemalans in Florida, essential work leads to a coronavirus outbreak.

About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
All Post Reports episodes
All podcasts