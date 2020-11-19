Inauguration is 62 days away. What could go wrong?

The votes have been (mostly) counted, and though Joe Biden is clearly the president-elect, there are still more steps and potential obstacles for that to become official. Plus, why more men are dying of covid-19.
This week in Wayne County in Michigan, a drama has been unfolding over a procedural step that happens in every election: the certification of the vote. Trevor Potter of the Campaign Legal Center explains the process for Joe Biden to officially become the president -- and what could still go wrong between now and Jan. 20.

Ben Guarino is a reporter covering the practice and culture of science for The Post. He joins the show to talk about how more men are dying from the coronavirus compared with women — a global problem that’s now prevalent in the United States.
