Inauguration is 62 days away. What could go wrong?

This week in Wayne County in Michigan, a drama has been unfolding over a procedural step that happens in every election: the certification of the vote. Trevor Potter of the Campaign Legal Center explains the process for Joe Biden to officially become the president -- and what could still go wrong between now and Jan. 20.
Ben Guarino is a reporter covering the practice and culture of science for The Post. He joins the show to talk about how more men are dying from the coronavirus compared with women — a global problem that’s now prevalent in the United States.
A look at how key groups voted in this election: from Latinos in Texas and the women who went for President Trump to the Black voters who pushed President-elect Joe Biden across the finish line.
Wednesday, November 18, 2020